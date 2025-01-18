Dholera's Newest Development: Aaiji Infraspace and Infinity Infracon Unite

The Gujarat-based Aaiji Infraspace has partnered with Infinity Infracon in a groundbreaking joint venture targeting significant residential and commercial developments valued at Rs 200 crore in the Dholera Special Investment Region (SIR). The initiative was unveiled in a statement released on Saturday.

This joint venture marks a strategic move to tap into the escalating demand for top-tier infrastructure in this burgeoning industrial and smart city hub. The initial project will be situated in Kadipur Village, Dholera, with plans to complete a housing scheme within the next 2-3 years.

Dholera is fast emerging as a favored destination for industries, with over 100 companies, including heavyweight Tata Electronics, setting up shop. The city is being hailed as a future hub for semiconductor manufacturing and advanced urban planning, bolstered by Tata's USD 10.9 billion semiconductor manufacturing plant in the region.

