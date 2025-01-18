Dholera's Newest Development: Aaiji Infraspace and Infinity Infracon Unite
Aaiji Infraspace and Infinity Infracon have launched a joint venture to execute Rs 200 crore projects in Dholera Special Investment Region, focusing on residential and commercial developments. Dholera is quickly becoming an industrial and investment hub, attracting major companies like Tata Electronics.
The Gujarat-based Aaiji Infraspace has partnered with Infinity Infracon in a groundbreaking joint venture targeting significant residential and commercial developments valued at Rs 200 crore in the Dholera Special Investment Region (SIR). The initiative was unveiled in a statement released on Saturday.
This joint venture marks a strategic move to tap into the escalating demand for top-tier infrastructure in this burgeoning industrial and smart city hub. The initial project will be situated in Kadipur Village, Dholera, with plans to complete a housing scheme within the next 2-3 years.
Dholera is fast emerging as a favored destination for industries, with over 100 companies, including heavyweight Tata Electronics, setting up shop. The city is being hailed as a future hub for semiconductor manufacturing and advanced urban planning, bolstered by Tata's USD 10.9 billion semiconductor manufacturing plant in the region.
