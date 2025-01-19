Left Menu

Unexpected Rains and Cold Alert Sweep Karnataka

Bengaluru and surrounding regions are experiencing unexpected rain due to a cyclone near Sri Lanka. The India Meteorological Department predicts more rain and cooler temperatures. The Karnataka Natural Disaster Management Centre has issued a weather alert. Coastal and hilly districts face scattered rain, while some districts in northern Karnataka face dry air.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 19-01-2025 10:55 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 10:55 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has left Bengaluru residents and nearby regions surprised as unexpected rain showers poured over the city. The showers, sprawling across south interior Karnataka and Malnad regions, are part of a broader weather pattern affecting the state.

The Karnataka Natural Disaster Management Centre (KSNDMC) has issued a rain alert, highlighting scattered moderate rain across southern coastal and hilly districts, while northern districts brace for dryer conditions. Areas like MG Road and Jayanagar saw light rains on Sunday, catching many locals off guard.

Experts attribute these sudden weather changes to a cyclone brewing off the eastern coast of Sri Lanka and across the southwest Bay of Bengal, impacting Karnataka's weather. The IMD anticipates this to lead to further dips in temperature, possibly reaching as low as 26 degrees Celsius by Monday, with a severe cold alert issued for districts including Bidar, Kalaburagi, and Raichur.

(With inputs from agencies.)

