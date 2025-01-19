Unexpected Rains and Cold Alert Sweep Karnataka

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has left Bengaluru residents and nearby regions surprised as unexpected rain showers poured over the city. The showers, sprawling across south interior Karnataka and Malnad regions, are part of a broader weather pattern affecting the state.

The Karnataka Natural Disaster Management Centre (KSNDMC) has issued a rain alert, highlighting scattered moderate rain across southern coastal and hilly districts, while northern districts brace for dryer conditions. Areas like MG Road and Jayanagar saw light rains on Sunday, catching many locals off guard.

Experts attribute these sudden weather changes to a cyclone brewing off the eastern coast of Sri Lanka and across the southwest Bay of Bengal, impacting Karnataka's weather. The IMD anticipates this to lead to further dips in temperature, possibly reaching as low as 26 degrees Celsius by Monday, with a severe cold alert issued for districts including Bidar, Kalaburagi, and Raichur.

