Left Menu

Tragedy in Chhattisgarh: Fatal Bear Attack in Forest

In Kanker district, Chhattisgarh, a sloth bear attacked, resulting in two fatalities and injuries to two others. The incident unfolded as locals were gathering wood. Authorities responded promptly, advising villagers to avoid the forest and intensifying efforts to monitor the bear.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kanker | Updated: 19-01-2025 14:10 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 14:10 IST
Tragedy in Chhattisgarh: Fatal Bear Attack in Forest
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic encounter with wildlife, a sloth bear attack claimed two lives and injured two others in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district. The incident, reported by officials on Sunday, occurred when victims were collecting wood on a hill near Dongarkatta village.

The bear initially attacked Suklal Darro and Ajju Kureti, resulting in Darro's immediate death and Kureti sustaining severe injuries. Authorities, including forest and police personnel, responded promptly, ensuring Kureti received medical attention.

As efforts to retrieve Darro's body were underway, the bear struck again, killing Shankar Darro, Suklal's father, and injuring forest guard Narayan Yadav. Authorities have deployed personnel to monitor the bear and advised residents to remain cautious.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

 Global
2
Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

 Australia
3
Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene Case

Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene...

 Global
4
Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unequal Roots: Exploring Inequality and Reform in Sub-Saharan Africa

Turkiye’s Circular Economy Shift: A Path to Sustainable Growth and EU Alignment

Revolutionizing Data Collection: Armenia’s First Digital Pre-Census Sampling Frame

Clean Energy Manufacturing: Eastern Europe’s Path to Net-Zero Leadership

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025