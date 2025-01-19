Tragedy in Chhattisgarh: Fatal Bear Attack in Forest

In a tragic encounter with wildlife, a sloth bear attack claimed two lives and injured two others in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district. The incident, reported by officials on Sunday, occurred when victims were collecting wood on a hill near Dongarkatta village.

The bear initially attacked Suklal Darro and Ajju Kureti, resulting in Darro's immediate death and Kureti sustaining severe injuries. Authorities, including forest and police personnel, responded promptly, ensuring Kureti received medical attention.

As efforts to retrieve Darro's body were underway, the bear struck again, killing Shankar Darro, Suklal's father, and injuring forest guard Narayan Yadav. Authorities have deployed personnel to monitor the bear and advised residents to remain cautious.

(With inputs from agencies.)