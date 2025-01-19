Left Menu

Mangrove Heist: Battling the Illegal Trade in Odisha

Four individuals were arrested at Bhitarkanika National Park in Odisha, caught with the roots and stems of the endangered Salacia mangrove species. Known for its medicinal properties, Salacia's roots are often misrepresented as sandalwood. This incident highlights the threat to endangered mangroves, vital for coastal protection.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kendrapara | Updated: 19-01-2025 20:54 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 20:54 IST
Mangrove Heist: Battling the Illegal Trade in Odisha
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown at Bhitarkanika National Park in Odisha's Kendrapara district, four individuals were apprehended on Sunday. The arrests were made by a vigilant forest patrol squad, following the discovery of roots and stems of the endangered Salacia mangrove species in their possession.

Locally known as Batara, Salacia is a critically important medicinal plant, widely valued for its applicability in managing diabetes and blood sugar levels. Alarmingly, the plant's dry roots are being illegally sold as counterfeit sandalwood due to their yellow hue, a forest officer revealed.

The individuals, hailing from fringe villages surrounding the national park, face judicial custody on charges of unauthorized tree felling within the forest reserve. Bhitarkanika, home to several threatened mangrove species, plays a vital role in safeguarding against natural calamities due to its rich mangrove coverage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

 Global
2
Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

 Australia
3
Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene Case

Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene...

 Global
4
Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unequal Roots: Exploring Inequality and Reform in Sub-Saharan Africa

Turkiye’s Circular Economy Shift: A Path to Sustainable Growth and EU Alignment

Revolutionizing Data Collection: Armenia’s First Digital Pre-Census Sampling Frame

Clean Energy Manufacturing: Eastern Europe’s Path to Net-Zero Leadership

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025