Mangrove Heist: Battling the Illegal Trade in Odisha

In a significant crackdown at Bhitarkanika National Park in Odisha's Kendrapara district, four individuals were apprehended on Sunday. The arrests were made by a vigilant forest patrol squad, following the discovery of roots and stems of the endangered Salacia mangrove species in their possession.

Locally known as Batara, Salacia is a critically important medicinal plant, widely valued for its applicability in managing diabetes and blood sugar levels. Alarmingly, the plant's dry roots are being illegally sold as counterfeit sandalwood due to their yellow hue, a forest officer revealed.

The individuals, hailing from fringe villages surrounding the national park, face judicial custody on charges of unauthorized tree felling within the forest reserve. Bhitarkanika, home to several threatened mangrove species, plays a vital role in safeguarding against natural calamities due to its rich mangrove coverage.

(With inputs from agencies.)