Toxic Spring Tied to Mysterious Village Deaths in Jammu and Kashmir

Authorities have sealed a water spring in Badhaal, Jammu and Kashmir, as investigations continue into the unexplained deaths of 17 villagers. The water source tested positive for pesticides or insecticides, prompting immediate action to safeguard public health.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Dil Mir has ordered constant security presence at the site to prevent villagers from accessing the contaminated water. Investigations by health and police departments are ongoing to determine the cause of these deaths, which include 13 children aged three to 15.

The crisis has sparked concerns over public safety in the region, with local officials taking measures to ensure no one uses the toxic water. The urgency of the situation underscores the critical nature of the public's health and safety in the affected area.

(With inputs from agencies.)