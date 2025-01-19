Left Menu

Avian Wonders of Odisha: A Bird Census Odyssey

During a mid-winter bird census, over 16.56 lakh birds from 200 species were documented across Odisha's major wetlands: Chilika Lake, Bhitarkanika National Park, and Hirakud Reservoir. Despite a slight decline in the bird population, the survey noted an increase in species diversity, highlighting environmental shifts.

In a sweeping mid-winter bird census conducted across Odisha's three key wetlands, over 16.56 lakh birds representing more than 200 species were documented, officials announced on Sunday.

The intensive one-day survey involved over 200 committed participants, including forest department personnel, ornithologists, researchers, and trained volunteers. The teams employed spotting scopes, binoculars, and data sheets for precise identification and counting of avian populations.

This year's census revealed a total of 11,27,228 birds at Chilika Lake, with 3,43,226 flocking to Nalabana alone. Among the total, 10,87,226 were migratory species. Despite a marginal decrease of 10,531 from the previous year's count, there was a notable increase in species diversity, marking a significant ecological shift.

