AI Decoy Documents: A New Era in Cyber Espionage
Recent cyberattacks have targeted Russian defense companies using AI-generated decoy documents. This campaign, attributed to the hacking group Paper Werewolf or GOFFEE, highlights the evolving use of AI tools in cyber espionage, particularly against Russia amidst ongoing geopolitical tensions and potential peace discussions.
In recent weeks, Russian technology companies involved in air defense and sensitive electronics have been targeted by a cyber espionage group deploying AI-generated decoy documents, according to a cybersecurity analyst.
Cybersecurity firm Intezer uncovered the campaign, illustrating how AI tools can be leveraged for high-stakes operations, noted senior security researcher Nicole Fishbein. This attack, likely orchestrated by a group known as Paper Werewolf or GOFFEE, provides new insights into hacking efforts against Russian targets amidst the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.
Operatives used AI-generated documents as bait; one document invited high-ranking officers to a concert, while another seemingly from Russia's Ministry of Industry demanded price justification. Paper Werewolf, a suspected pro-Ukrainian group, has notably expanded its focus to Russian defense contractors, showing interest in the nation's military industry, cyber policy researcher Oleg Shakirov commented.
(With inputs from agencies.)
