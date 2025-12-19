AI Decoy Documents: A New Era in Cyber Espionage

In recent weeks, Russian technology companies involved in air defense and sensitive electronics have been targeted by a cyber espionage group deploying AI-generated decoy documents, according to a cybersecurity analyst.

Cybersecurity firm Intezer uncovered the campaign, illustrating how AI tools can be leveraged for high-stakes operations, noted senior security researcher Nicole Fishbein. This attack, likely orchestrated by a group known as Paper Werewolf or GOFFEE, provides new insights into hacking efforts against Russian targets amidst the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Operatives used AI-generated documents as bait; one document invited high-ranking officers to a concert, while another seemingly from Russia's Ministry of Industry demanded price justification. Paper Werewolf, a suspected pro-Ukrainian group, has notably expanded its focus to Russian defense contractors, showing interest in the nation's military industry, cyber policy researcher Oleg Shakirov commented.

