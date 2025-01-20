Inauguration of Colaba Research Centre by DST Secretary to Revive Historic Geomagnetic Data for Future Space Weather Insights

The Colaba Research Centre of the Indian Institute of Geomagnetism (IIG) was inaugurated by Professor Abhay Karandikar, Secretary of the Department of Science and Technology (DST), marking the beginning of a new chapter in India’s geomagnetic research. The centre, one of the oldest observatories in the country, is located at a historically significant site where India’s first regular geomagnetic field observations were carried out.

During the inauguration, Professor Karandikar took a tour of the site, which houses ancient equipment documenting geomagnetic data over the years, including records of significant geomagnetic storms. The research centre will focus on digitizing over 180 years of archived data from the Colaba geomagnetic observatory, utilizing modern techniques to offer valuable insights into past geomagnetic events and provide a benchmark for future geomagnetic storm predictions.

The centre, which employs a dedicated staff of nine, will play a critical role in advancing research on the impact of space weather and related fields, contributing to our understanding of geomagnetic phenomena. This digitization effort will make the archived data more accessible to researchers globally and help forecast geomagnetic events, potentially mitigating their effects on modern technology and infrastructure.

Legacy of the Colaba Geomagnetic Observatory

Established in 1841, the Colaba Geomagnetic Observatory is one of the longest-operating observatories in India. It holds a significant place in the history of scientific exploration in the country, having recorded continuous magnetic field observations for over 180 years. Dr. Nanabhoy Moos, the first Indian Director of the observatory, compiled these observations into the Moos Volume, which remains a crucial reference for the study of historic geomagnetic phenomena worldwide.

The observatory also recorded the Super-intense Carrington event of September 1-2, 1859, which marked a significant decrease in Earth's magnetic field by 1600 nT. This event is considered one of the largest geomagnetic storms ever observed and remains a critical point of study in space weather research.

In addition to preserving data through magnetograms, microfilms, and volumes, the Colaba Observatory provides real-time geomagnetic field variations to international repositories, contributing to global geomagnetic monitoring efforts.

IIG’s Ongoing Contributions to Geomagnetic and Space Research

IIG Director, Professor A P Dimri, outlined the institute’s extensive research activities, including studies on Earth’s geomagnetic protective shield, wave-particle interactions in the Earth’s magnetosphere, and integrated geophysical research in the northeastern Himalayan region. The IIG has also been at the forefront of space weather forecasting, environmental monitoring, and understanding the intricacies of the Sun-Solar Wind-Magnetosphere-Ionosphere-Atmosphere interactions.

Since its establishment in 1971 as an autonomous institution under the DST, IIG has succeeded the Colaba Observatory and has been dedicated to advancing research in geomagnetism, geophysics, atmospheric physics, space physics, and plasma physics. The institute operates 13 magnetic observatories across India and houses a World Data Center for Geomagnetism, maintaining comprehensive geomagnetic data crucial for both national and international research.

The research carried out at IIG has far-reaching societal applications, especially in the fields of space weather forecasting, environmental monitoring, and improving our understanding of Earth’s magnetic field.

With the digitization of data from the Colaba observatory and the continuation of cutting-edge research at the IIG, India is poised to make even more significant contributions to the global understanding of geomagnetic phenomena and space weather.