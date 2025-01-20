The Paint-Protest at Davos: Activists Challenge Elite on Climate Action

On Monday, in a bold demonstration of climate activism, protesters targeted the World Economic Forum in Davos by spraying green paint on Amazon's temporary base and obstructing helicopter landings. Swiss police quickly intervened to quell the protests as top global business and political leaders gathered for the annual meeting.

Demonstrators, eager to call attention to fossil fuel subsidies, marked Amazon's shop front with orange symbols and painted its windows green. Meanwhile, Greenpeace activists temporarily blocked the heliport, issuing a rallying call for fair taxation on the world's wealthiest individuals to fund environmental initiatives and advocate for sustainable development.

Approximately ten activists, armed with bright yellow banners reading 'TaxTheSuperRich,' were removed by police from the heliport entrance, where they had delayed the landing of multiple helicopters. Clara Thompson, a Greenpeace participant, noted that over 10 helicopters had been blocked within an hour. Security measures were heightened at the World Economic Forum, where leaders discuss pressing issues like 'safeguarding the planet.'

(With inputs from agencies.)