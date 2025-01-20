Taiwan Rocked by 6.4 Magnitude Earthquake Near Chiayi
A powerful 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck near Chiayi in southern Taiwan, causing buildings to shake in the capital, Taipei. With a depth of 9.4 km, the quake underscores Taiwan's vulnerability due to its location near the junction of two tectonic plates, making it prone to seismic activity.
A 6.4 magnitude earthquake hit southern Taiwan on Tuesday, causing tremors that were felt in Taipei. The island's weather administration reported that the quake was centered near the city of Chiayi.
The earthquake had a depth of 9.4 kilometers, causing significant shaking in the capital. No immediate reports of casualties or major damage have been confirmed.
Taiwan's position near the intersection of two major tectonic plates makes it susceptible to such seismic events. Historically, the region has experienced frequent earthquakes due to this geological characteristic.
