Nagpur: Rising Urban Star in India's Development Landscape

Liases Foras unveils a report on Nagpur's transformation into a major urban hub, driven by infrastructure, social amenities, and economic growth. Positioned strategically, Nagpur emerges as a connectivity hub and offers attractive living conditions, becoming a focal point for investment and development in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 21-01-2025 11:05 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 10:56 IST
Liases Foras, a leading real estate research company in India, has released a report titled 'An Emerging Excellence: City of Nagpur,' spotlighting the city's rapid growth as an emerging urban hub.

The report highlights how strategic infrastructure development and government initiatives have positioned Nagpur as a key player in India's urbanization narrative. Connectivity projects like the Samruddhi Expressway and extensive metro networks are enhancing its appeal for businesses and residents.

With premier educational institutions and healthcare facilities, Nagpur is evolving into a center for education and health. Its green spaces and low risk of natural disasters add to its livability, making it a preferred destination in the transformation of India's urban landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

