Trump Pulls U.S. from Paris Agreement—Again

In a move that reaffirmed his longstanding stance on climate change, President Donald Trump has once again withdrawn the United States from the Paris Agreement. This decision, made official on his first day of his second term in office, places the U.S. alongside a very small group of countries not part of the 2015 climate accord.

The withdrawal has sparked criticism globally, particularly from climate activists and environmental groups, who argue that it weakens the international battle against climate change. Harjeet Singh, Founding Director of Satat Sampada Climate Foundation, described the decision as a serious setback in global climate efforts, especially with the developing nations bearing the worst consequences.

Despite this setback, Laurence Tubiana, CEO of the European Climate Foundation, emphasizes that multilateral climate action remains critical. She called for reforms to ensure that those most affected by climate change are central to governance decisions, underscoring that climate crises cannot be fixed by any one nation alone.

