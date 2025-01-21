Indore Firm Faces Hefty Fine for Illegal Garbage Trade
A firm in Indore, India's cleanest city, has been fined Rs 1 lakh for engaging in illegal garbage trade. The company was buying waste from garbage pickers and selling it illicitly. The municipal corporation asserts its rights over city-generated garbage and emphasizes proper disposal methods.
Authorities in Indore have levied a Rs 1 lakh fine on a local firm for engaging in the illegal trade of garbage. This action comes as the city, renowned for its cleanliness, grapples with waste management issues.
Additional Municipal Commissioner Abhilash Mishra revealed that the firm, located in scheme no 71, was buying waste from garbage pickers and illegally reselling it, contravening established rules.
The firm not only violated municipal regulations but also encroached on government land, further complicating urban waste management efforts in Indore.
