Historic Blizzard Blankets Texas in White

On Tuesday, Texans experienced an unusual sight as a rare winter storm swept through, blanketing the region in snow and prompting a historic blizzard warning for southeast Texas and southwest Louisiana. The storm unleashed heavy snowfall, sleet, and freezing rain, causing widespread transport disruption across the area.

An estimated 2,000 flights were canceled nationwide, with an additional 10,000 facing delays, according to FlightAware.com. Houston's airports halted operations due to hazardous travel conditions. The arctic air mass plunged temperatures, leaving much of the eastern United States feeling an unprecedented chill.

Winter storm warnings extended from Texas to North Carolina, with more snow and ice forecasted to move east by Wednesday. In Louisiana, authorities advised residents to stay off icy roads, fearing power outages and treacherous travel. New York, experiencing heavy lake-effect snow, declared a state of emergency in several counties as the storm's icy grip tightened its hold.

