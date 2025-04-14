Left Menu

Bollywood Star Salman Khan Receives Threat; Mumbai Police on Alert

Bollywood actor Salman Khan has been threatened via a WhatsApp message sent to Mumbai traffic police, leading to a criminal case filing. A probe is underway following the threat to blow up Khan's car and enter his residence, with links to previous threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Updated: 14-04-2025 11:18 IST
Bollywood Star Salman Khan Receives Threat; Mumbai Police on Alert
Bollywood actor Salman Khan is once again under threat after Mumbai traffic police received a WhatsApp message on their helpline threatening his life. The anonymous message allegedly mentioned intentions to blow up Khan's vehicle and confront him at his residence.

In response, the traffic police promptly escalated the message to senior officers, prompting the registration of a case against the unidentified individual under section 351(2) (3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for criminal intimidation.

Khan has been a recurring target of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Last year, the gang's suspected members fired shots outside his Bandra home and reportedly plotted another attack during his travels. Bishnoi, currently jailed in Ahmedabad, has been associated with acts of violence targeting the 59-year-old actor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

