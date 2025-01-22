Innovative Aquapreneurs Lead the Fight Against Water Pollution with $1.75 Million Boost

In a pivotal move to address global water challenges, the Aquapreneur Innovation Initiative, backed by HCL Group and UpLink, has announced the winners of the 'Tackling Water Pollution Challenge.' Selected from over 270 global applicants, the 10 winners stand out for their groundbreaking innovations in the fight against water pollution.

These innovators will receive a share of CHF 1.75 million to advance their projects aimed at combating water pollution. Their solutions include advanced filtration systems, wastewater treatment technologies, and innovative water quality monitoring methods. The initiative underscores the importance of innovation in tackling freshwater issues worldwide.

HCL Group Chairperson Roshni Nadar Malhotra emphasized the critical nature of these efforts, noting the significant impact on water conservation and pollution reduction. With continued collaboration and financial backing, these projects have the potential to become landmark solutions in achieving a sustainable future for global water resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)