Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Unveils Ambitious Growth Plans
The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet, led by CM Yogi Adityanath, discussed development projects and policy changes to spur growth. Major announcements included an updated aerospace policy, significant investments, new medical colleges, ITIs, and municipal bonds. Key infrastructure projects and youth welfare schemes were also highlighted to bolster the state's progress.
- Country:
- India
The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet convened a significant meeting at the Maha Kumbh Mela site, where CM Yogi Adityanath disclosed crucial development plans for the state. The meeting focused on policies intended to reinforce state growth and economic advancement, expanding upon existing frameworks.
Central to the announcements was the revamping of the state's aerospace and defense policy, initially established in 2018. This policy update aims to draw substantial investments with new incentives, backed by foreign and domestic investors. Major investments include a Rs 10,000 crore proposal for Mirzapur and additional projects in Moradabad.
Infrastructure advancements also captured attention, with approvals for bridges in Prayagraj and multiple medical institutions across various districts. Collaborations with Tata Technologies aim to enhance education and skills for the youth through new ITIs and innovation centers. The issuance of bonds by city municipalities remains pivotal to enhancing municipal infrastructure, focusing on urban development needs.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
MobiKwik Reports Q2 Loss Amid Growth Investments
Odisha's Industrial Surge: Massive Investments and Job Creation
CCI Approves Acquisition of Majority Stake in Roop Automotives by CA Carob Investments
2025 Maha Kumbh: A Grand Confluence of Faith in Prayagraj
Gearing Up for MahaKumbh: Transforming Prayagraj's Sacred Ghats