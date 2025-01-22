Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Unveils Ambitious Growth Plans

The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet convened a significant meeting at the Maha Kumbh Mela site, where CM Yogi Adityanath disclosed crucial development plans for the state. The meeting focused on policies intended to reinforce state growth and economic advancement, expanding upon existing frameworks.

Central to the announcements was the revamping of the state's aerospace and defense policy, initially established in 2018. This policy update aims to draw substantial investments with new incentives, backed by foreign and domestic investors. Major investments include a Rs 10,000 crore proposal for Mirzapur and additional projects in Moradabad.

Infrastructure advancements also captured attention, with approvals for bridges in Prayagraj and multiple medical institutions across various districts. Collaborations with Tata Technologies aim to enhance education and skills for the youth through new ITIs and innovation centers. The issuance of bonds by city municipalities remains pivotal to enhancing municipal infrastructure, focusing on urban development needs.

