Lesbos Shaken: Schools Closed After 5.1 Magnitude Quake

On Wednesday, authorities on the eastern Greek island of Lesbos ordered a temporary closure of schools for structural inspections following an overnight 5.1 magnitude earthquake. The Athens Geodynamic Centre confirmed the quake struck around 10:30 pm Tuesday, originating 10 kilometers deep east northeast of Mithymna, between Lesbos and Turkey.

Despite the quake's strength, officials reported no injuries or significant damage. However, several small rock slides were observed on local roads. This response underscores caution as the region is known for seismic activity.

Greece's geological placements make it prone to frequent earthquakes, often with minimal impact. However, past quakes have had severe consequences, including a 6.3 magnitude quake in 2017 on Lesbos itself, leading to one fatality. Additionally, a 7.0 quake in 2020 resulted in substantial loss of life in Turkey and Greece's Samos island.

