Unveiling New Blood-Sucking Flies in Andaman and Nicobar

Researchers from the Zoological Survey of India (ZSI) have made a groundbreaking discovery of 23 species of blood-sucking flies in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, including 13 previously unreported in India, according to ZSI director Dhriti Banerjee.

The comprehensive study, featured in the journal 'Parasites and Vectors,' sheds light on these 'Bhusi flies,' akin to mosquitoes in feeding habits, and their potential to transmit the Blue Tongue Disease virus—a serious threat to livestock and the agricultural economy.

Prompted by the findings, experts stress the importance of systematic surveillance and control measures in this region, especially as it stands as a bustling tourist hub. Continued research might unveil more species, emphasizing the urgent need for precautions to safeguard both wildlife and tourism.

