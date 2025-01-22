Mystery Surrounds Tiger's Death in Pench Tiger Reserve

A tiger's carcass was found in Maharashtra's Pench Tiger Reserve, raising questions about the cause of death. The body was discovered in the forest's Nagalwadi range, according to Deputy Director Prabhunath Shukla.

Upon discovery, a detailed search was conducted, but officials reported no signs of poaching or human interference. A post-mortem examination failed to confirm the tiger's gender, as the carcass was too decomposed. Biological samples were collected for further analysis.

The preliminary investigation suggests the death resulted from natural causes. The remains have been cremated following guidelines from the National Tiger Conservation Authority, ensuring standard protocols were followed.

