Mystery Surrounds Tiger's Death in Pench Tiger Reserve

A tiger was found dead in Maharashtra's Pench Tiger Reserve. Officials conducted a detailed post-mortem and found no signs of illegal activities. The carcass, located in Surewani Beat, couldn't have its gender confirmed due to decomposition. Preliminary assessments suggest natural causes of death.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 22-01-2025 20:02 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 20:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A tiger's carcass was found in Maharashtra's Pench Tiger Reserve, raising questions about the cause of death. The body was discovered in the forest's Nagalwadi range, according to Deputy Director Prabhunath Shukla.

Upon discovery, a detailed search was conducted, but officials reported no signs of poaching or human interference. A post-mortem examination failed to confirm the tiger's gender, as the carcass was too decomposed. Biological samples were collected for further analysis.

The preliminary investigation suggests the death resulted from natural causes. The remains have been cremated following guidelines from the National Tiger Conservation Authority, ensuring standard protocols were followed.

