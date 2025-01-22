Gulf Coast Gripped by Rare Winter Storm

An unexpected winter storm has blanketed the U.S. Gulf Coast, bringing significant snowfall to regions more familiar with tropical weather. The storm, which hit Houston and New Orleans hardest, caused widespread disruptions as residents struggled to cope with the rarity of snow in these areas.

In northern Florida, southern Georgia, and southeast South Carolina, further precipitation added to the challenges, with Florida breaking records with a nine-inch snowfall in Pensacola. Local authorities and residents found themselves ill-prepared for such winter conditions, as most lack the necessary equipment to clear snow and ice.

Travel disruptions were widespread, with airports closed and flights canceled as temperatures plummeted. The extreme weather conditions left over 150,000 homes without power, and the storm has been linked to several fatalities across the region. The unseasonable cold is expected to persist for several days.

(With inputs from agencies.)