Left Menu

Gulf Coast Gripped by Rare Winter Storm

A historic winter storm brought unusual snowfall to the U.S. Gulf Coast, causing major disruptions in cities like Houston and New Orleans. The deep freeze impacted areas typically unaccustomed to such weather, causing power outages, travel chaos, and claiming several lives across the affected regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2025 21:44 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 21:44 IST
Gulf Coast Gripped by Rare Winter Storm
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An unexpected winter storm has blanketed the U.S. Gulf Coast, bringing significant snowfall to regions more familiar with tropical weather. The storm, which hit Houston and New Orleans hardest, caused widespread disruptions as residents struggled to cope with the rarity of snow in these areas.

In northern Florida, southern Georgia, and southeast South Carolina, further precipitation added to the challenges, with Florida breaking records with a nine-inch snowfall in Pensacola. Local authorities and residents found themselves ill-prepared for such winter conditions, as most lack the necessary equipment to clear snow and ice.

Travel disruptions were widespread, with airports closed and flights canceled as temperatures plummeted. The extreme weather conditions left over 150,000 homes without power, and the storm has been linked to several fatalities across the region. The unseasonable cold is expected to persist for several days.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Trade Can Fight Hunger and Prevent Famine

Education Finance Watch 2024: The Growing Challenges in Global Education Funding

Investing in Nature: A Climate and Development Pathway for Mongolia

The battle against misinformation: Novel AI-based approach detects fake news in real-time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025