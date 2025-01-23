Left Menu

Crocodile Count Climbs in Odisha's Bhitarkanika National Park

The latest census at Bhitarkanika National Park in Odisha shows a slight increase in the saltwater crocodile population. The census recorded 1,826 crocodiles this year, up from 1,811 last year, indicating a supportive habitat. Favorable weather facilitated better sightings during the annual estimation exercise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kendrapara | Updated: 23-01-2025 12:25 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 12:25 IST
Crocodile Count Climbs in Odisha's Bhitarkanika National Park
The Bhitarkanika National Park in Odisha's Kendrapara district has reported a marginal increase in its crocodile population, according to the latest reptile census in the Ramsar wetland site.

The slight population boost suggests Bhitarkanika serves as a secure haven for saltwater crocodiles, notes Assistant Conservator of Forest, Rajnagar Mangrove (Wildlife) Forest Division, Manas Das.

This year's estimates show 1,826 saltwater crocodiles, compared to 1,811 last year. Most growth occurred in hatchlings, yearlings, and juvenile crocs, while adult populations slightly decreased.

The drop was evident in adults over 8 feet and sub-adults between 6 and 8 feet.

The 2024 census reported 348 adults over 8 feet and 167 sub-adult crocodiles, compared to 346 and 164, respectively, this year.

Twenty-two teams conducted the annual census in 51 segments across Bhitarkanika National Park and Sanctuary, Gahirmatha Sanctuary, and the Mahanadi Deltaic areas. Favorable weather conditions facilitated sightings.

Forest officials noted the presence of estuarine crocodiles in Sundarbans in West Bengal and Andaman Islands, yet Bhitarkanika holds a higher density.

Crocodile counting occurred during day and night hours, aided by clear skies, low temperatures, and favorable tide conditions.

The estuarine habitat is crisscrossed by numerous inlets, creeks, and nullahs within the Bhitarkanika river system.

Odisha remains the country's only state housing all three species of crocodiles: gharial, mugger, and saltwater. The 1975 launched conservation program succeeded with saltwater and mugger species but not for gharial conservation, officials acknowledged.

(With inputs from agencies.)

