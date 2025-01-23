Karnataka's Urgent Measures Against Forest Fires

As summer nears, Karnataka's Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre has ordered officials to implement preventive actions against forest fires, focusing on areas prone to such incidents.

In a letter dated January 22, addressed to the Additional Chief Secretary and Chief of Forest Force, Khandre emphasized the importance of having firefighting equipment and personnel ready to tackle potential fires. The letter was released to the media on Thursday.

The minister also demanded information on damage reports from a recent fire in Bidirutala forest, Charmadi Ghat, seeking a detailed explanation within seven days on methods used to control the blaze and prevent further damage.

