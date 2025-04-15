Left Menu

Bribery Scandal in Maharashtra's Forest Department Unveiled

A forest department staff member in Maharashtra's Palghar district is under investigation for allegedly demanding a bribe from a villager seeking permission to build a house. The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) intervened after the villager reported the demand. Although a trap was set, the accused failed to collect the bribe.

15-04-2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A bribery allegation has surfaced against a forest department employee in Maharashtra's Palghar district, according to police reports Tuesday. The staffer allegedly asked for a Rs 20,000 bribe from a villager for house construction approval under a government scheme.

The case came to light after the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) conducted investigations following a complaint. Deputy Superintendent Harshal Chavan revealed that Mahendra Solanki, 33, stationed at the Ganeshpuri range office, is the accused in the case.

The villager, from Komshet village, claimed Solanki demanded Rs 50,000—later reduced to Rs 20,000—to permit construction in a forest jurisdiction area. Despite an ACB trap, Solanki absconded, leaving the investigation ongoing with no arrests made yet.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

