MAHE's Pioneering Hospice: A New Era in Indian Palliative Care

On April 26, the Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) announced the launch of the Manipal Hospice and Respite Centre (MHRC), a pioneering facility for palliative care in India. Officially scheduled for inauguration on April 30, 2025, by Andhra Pradesh Governor Justice Syed Abdul Nazeer, MHRC will begin offering clinical services by July 2025.

This initiative by MAHE, aimed at providing comprehensive hospice and respite care entirely free of cost, marks a significant stride in compassionate holistic care. MHRC will offer robust support to patients and families dealing with severe and life-limiting illnesses, working alongside Kasturba Medical College, Kasturba Hospital Manipal, and the Indian Association of Palliative Care.

The strategically located MHRC campus, set on green acreage by the Swarna River, merges medical excellence with a nurturing environment. Dr. HS Ballal, Pro-Chancellor of MAHE, highlighted the project's dedication to embracing empathy and humanity. Uniquely positioned with its affiliations, MHRC also serves as an educational site for a new wave of palliative care experts, offering free services to those in need.

(With inputs from agencies.)