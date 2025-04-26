Left Menu

MAHE's Pioneering Hospice: A New Era in Indian Palliative Care

Manipal Academy of Higher Education unveils India's unique Manipal Hospice and Respite Centre, set to open in July 2025. This pioneering initiative offers free comprehensive palliative care, supported by Kasturba Medical College and other partners, providing advanced care and training for future specialists.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manipal (Karnataka) | Updated: 26-04-2025 14:54 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 14:54 IST
MAHE's Pioneering Hospice: A New Era in Indian Palliative Care
Empathy meets Excellence: MAHE to unveil Manipal Hospice and Respite Centre. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On April 26, the Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) announced the launch of the Manipal Hospice and Respite Centre (MHRC), a pioneering facility for palliative care in India. Officially scheduled for inauguration on April 30, 2025, by Andhra Pradesh Governor Justice Syed Abdul Nazeer, MHRC will begin offering clinical services by July 2025.

This initiative by MAHE, aimed at providing comprehensive hospice and respite care entirely free of cost, marks a significant stride in compassionate holistic care. MHRC will offer robust support to patients and families dealing with severe and life-limiting illnesses, working alongside Kasturba Medical College, Kasturba Hospital Manipal, and the Indian Association of Palliative Care.

The strategically located MHRC campus, set on green acreage by the Swarna River, merges medical excellence with a nurturing environment. Dr. HS Ballal, Pro-Chancellor of MAHE, highlighted the project's dedication to embracing empathy and humanity. Uniquely positioned with its affiliations, MHRC also serves as an educational site for a new wave of palliative care experts, offering free services to those in need.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

 Global
2
Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

 Global
3
The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

 United States
4
New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025