Dr. Dion George Urges the U.S. to Uphold Global Climate Commitments

Dr. Dion George, South Africa's Minister of Forestry, Fisheries, and the Environment, has strongly condemned the United States’ decision to initiate withdrawal from the Paris Agreement. Speaking on Thursday, the Minister emphasized the detrimental impact this move could have on global efforts to combat climate change, international law, and multilateral cooperation.

The Paris Agreement, adopted in 2015, serves as a comprehensive framework to combat climate change by limiting global temperature increases to well below 2°C above pre-industrial levels, with a concerted effort to cap the rise at 1.5°C. The U.S. played a pivotal role in the negotiations leading to the Agreement, but its withdrawal threatens to undermine these collective goals.

“The Paris Agreement represents the most flexible and dynamic approach to addressing climate change. The withdrawal of the USA is not only an abdication of its global responsibility but also damaging to the trust and collaboration carefully built between nations,” Minister George said.

Historical Emissions and Moral Obligation

South Africa has highlighted the historical context of the United States' contributions to global greenhouse gas emissions. With the U.S. holding the highest cumulative emissions globally, the Department of Forestry, Fisheries, and the Environment called on Americans to lead by example in reducing emissions and supporting developing nations in addressing climate challenges.

The Department expressed concern that recent U.S. commitments made at COP 29, including its 2035 emissions reduction target, may now be jeopardized. “We hope this is not the case. The United States has been a leader in both climate science and technological innovation, which are integral to the global response to climate change,” the statement said.

South Africa’s Unwavering Commitment

South Africa reiterated its dedication to the objectives of the Paris Agreement, emphasizing the urgent need for action, especially in light of the world surpassing the critical threshold of 1.5°C global warming in 2024.

“The international community regards climate change as the single biggest threat to wellbeing, health, and socio-economic development. Its impacts are widespread and disproportionately affect the poorest and most vulnerable populations,” the Department said.

South Africa vowed to seize the opportunity to drive sustainable solutions forward and urged the global community to maintain the momentum of collective climate action.

Recognizing U.S. Contributions

Despite criticism of the current U.S. administration’s decision, South Africa acknowledged the significant contributions of previous American administrations, states, cities, civil society, and businesses in addressing climate change.

“We applaud the ongoing efforts of ordinary Americans and non-state actors who continue to combat the climate crisis with creativity and determination,” the statement concluded.

Call to Action

As climate change accelerates, South Africa has called for enhanced international cooperation to curb emissions, innovate solutions, and mitigate the effects of global warming. The country urged the U.S. to reconsider its position and reaffirm its role as a leader in the fight against climate change.

This development comes as nations worldwide grapple with the escalating impacts of climate change, including extreme weather events, rising sea levels, and disruptions to ecosystems and livelihoods.