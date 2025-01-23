Leopard Rescued in Indore: A Wildlife Encounter

In a dramatic rescue operation, a leopard that had wandered from the Devguradia forest was safely extracted from a residential area in Indore on Thursday. The operation, conducted by forest officials, spanned two hours.

The leopard, believed to be around two years old, was found in an under-construction house after traversing through the neighborhood. During the rescue, officers controlled a crowd of onlookers and tranquilized the animal to ensure its safe capture.

A medical examination confirmed the leopard was healthy, with plans for a follow-up check set for Friday. Should it pass this second examination, the animal will be released back into its forest habitat. The frequency of such incidents is on the rise due to an increasing leopard population around Indore.

(With inputs from agencies.)