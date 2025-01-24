Sip, Slither, and Socialize: Taipei Café Introduces Snake Encounters

Taipei's Pythonism café offers customers a unique experience, inviting them to enjoy their coffee while interacting with snakes. The initiative is part of an effort to change public perceptions of snakes, often burdened with mixed reputations in Taiwanese culture.

As the Lunar New Year heralds the Year of the Snake, snake imagery has become prominent across Taiwan. Traditional views depict the snake as a symbol of both protection and danger. Owner Luo Chih-yu wishes to foster a more balanced understanding by offering people firsthand experiences with these reptiles.

For parents like Liu Ting-chih, the novelty provides an educational opportunity. Bringing his daughter to the café, he encourages her to learn about animal care. With over 60 native species in Taiwan, the café serves as a safe venue for the public to deepen their appreciation for snakes.

