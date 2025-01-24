Firefighting Efforts Intensify as California Battles Devastating Wildfires
Firefighters have managed to halt the spread of a new wildfire, the Hughes Fire, near Los Angeles. Governor Newsom announced a $2.5 billion relief package while Cal Fire reported significant containment progress. The fire led to major evacuations amidst weather concerns and political discourse on federal aid.
Firefighters successfully halted the progression of the Hughes Fire, a rapidly expanding wildfire 50 miles north of Los Angeles. This comes as California Governor Gavin Newsom introduced a $2.5 billion aid package for the fire-stricken region.
The Hughes Fire erupted on Wednesday with swift ferocity, covering 10,176 acres but was contained to a standstill with efforts from 4,000 firefighters deploying air and ground tactics. Cal Fire confirmed progress with containment levels rising, yet evacuation orders affected tens of thousands of residents due to looming smoke clouds.
As strong winds and low humidity challenged containment, upcoming rain and snow posed additional risks of mudslides. Mayor Karen Bass asserted proactive measures of debris removal and stormwater diversion. Meanwhile, a political battle unfolded as President Trump criticized California's water policies, linking them to fire emergencies, a claim rebuked by Newsom.
(With inputs from agencies.)
