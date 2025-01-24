Arvind SmartSpaces Expands Footprint with Massive Mumbai Township Project

Realty firm Arvind SmartSpaces Ltd has announced a major strategic move as it enters the Mumbai real estate market with a landmark development project.

In a regulatory statement, the company revealed it has inked a joint development agreement with Sach Developers for a sprawling 92-acre township located near Khopoli, Mumbai. Expected revenue from this project stands at Rs 1,500 crore, emphasizing the financial magnitude of the venture.

Kamal Singal, Managing Director and CEO of Arvind SmartSpaces, highlighted the importance of this project in reinforcing their strategy of geographic diversification, with the MMR plotted and villa market presenting significant opportunities for growth.

