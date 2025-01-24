Left Menu

Arvind SmartSpaces Expands Footprint with Massive Mumbai Township Project

Arvind SmartSpaces Ltd has partnered with Sach Developers to develop a 92-acre township in Mumbai, marking their entry into the MMR real estate market. The venture, projected to generate Rs 1,500 crore in revenue, aligns with the company's strategy of geographic diversification across key Indian markets.

New Delhi | Updated: 24-01-2025 11:20 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 11:20 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Realty firm Arvind SmartSpaces Ltd has announced a major strategic move as it enters the Mumbai real estate market with a landmark development project.

In a regulatory statement, the company revealed it has inked a joint development agreement with Sach Developers for a sprawling 92-acre township located near Khopoli, Mumbai. Expected revenue from this project stands at Rs 1,500 crore, emphasizing the financial magnitude of the venture.

Kamal Singal, Managing Director and CEO of Arvind SmartSpaces, highlighted the importance of this project in reinforcing their strategy of geographic diversification, with the MMR plotted and villa market presenting significant opportunities for growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

