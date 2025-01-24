Revolutionizing Hyderabad Traffic Management: ACKO's E-Challan Portal
ACKO Insurance launches a digital platform for Hyderabad residents to manage traffic challans. The portal offers real-time traffic violation updates and a user-friendly interface for effortless fine payments. This initiative aims to encourage safe driving by simplifying compliance with traffic regulations using digital technology.
To streamline traffic violation management in Hyderabad, ACKO Insurance has introduced a cutting-edge digital e-challan portal tailored for local residents.
The platform allows users to effortlessly access their traffic violation records, pay fines, and stay informed about road safety laws with just a few clicks.
By leveraging technology, ACKO's portal aims to enhance user experience and promote adherence to traffic regulations, reflecting the company's commitment to innovation in urban traffic management.
