Left Menu

Revolutionizing Hyderabad Traffic Management: ACKO's E-Challan Portal

ACKO Insurance launches a digital platform for Hyderabad residents to manage traffic challans. The portal offers real-time traffic violation updates and a user-friendly interface for effortless fine payments. This initiative aims to encourage safe driving by simplifying compliance with traffic regulations using digital technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 24-01-2025 15:05 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 14:53 IST
Revolutionizing Hyderabad Traffic Management: ACKO's E-Challan Portal
ACKO logo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

To streamline traffic violation management in Hyderabad, ACKO Insurance has introduced a cutting-edge digital e-challan portal tailored for local residents.

The platform allows users to effortlessly access their traffic violation records, pay fines, and stay informed about road safety laws with just a few clicks.

By leveraging technology, ACKO's portal aims to enhance user experience and promote adherence to traffic regulations, reflecting the company's commitment to innovation in urban traffic management.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025