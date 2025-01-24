Revitalizing Goa's Lifeline: The Tillari Irrigation Project

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday took stock of the progress in fortifying the Tillari irrigation project canal, essential for addressing the coastal state's water demands.

Situated in North Goa along the Maharashtra border, Sawant inspected the site alongside Water Resources Minister Subhash Shirodkar and other officials, as redesign and reinforcement efforts are underway.

The Tillari project currently supplies 240 MLD to large parts of North Goa, with expectations to augment this to 500 MLD. The Goa government allocated Rs 128 crore for the canal's 28-km makeover, set to uphold international water supply standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)