Storm Eowyn Wreaks Havoc Across Ireland

Storm Eowyn's fierce winds devastated Ireland and Northern Ireland, leading to widespread power outages, flight cancellations, and closures of schools and public transport. A red warning was issued for safety, marking unprecedented storm damage and concerns over coastal flooding amid ongoing climate change worries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2025 17:01 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 17:01 IST
Record high winds from Storm Eowyn battered Ireland and Northern Ireland, resulting in nearly one-third of Irish homes and businesses losing power while schools and public transport shut down. Hundreds of flights were canceled as the ferocious weather led to widespread disruptions.

With wind gusts recorded at 182 kph at Mace Head in County Galway, the storm broke an 80-year-old record. Streets in Dublin remained eerily quiet during the regular morning rush hour; government warnings led residents to stay indoors until the alert was lifted.

ESB Networks reported 'unprecedented' damage, affecting over 700,000 properties. Power restoration could take a week for some. This marks the fourth storm in months to significantly impact the region, with ongoing concerns about how climate change spurs such severe weather events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

