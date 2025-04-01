Priest Faces Prison for Principles: A Bold Stand for Climate Change
The Rev. Jorg Alt, a Jesuit priest, opts for prison over a fine to protest against climate change. At 63, Alt emphasizes this action as his last resort to highlight critical environmental issues. Despite legal consequences, Alt stands in solidarity with fellow activists, challenging Germany's response to climate protests.
The Rev. Jorg Alt, a Jesuit priest, has chosen to serve a nearly monthlong prison sentence instead of paying a 500-euro fine imposed for his participation in a climate protest involving a street blockade in Nuremberg, Germany.
Alt, who is 63 and in declining health, stated that serving the sentence was crucial to drawing attention to critical issues such as climate change. He took this stance after a Bavarian Higher Regional Court upheld his conviction for coercion linked to an August 2022 protest.
The protest, which included Alt and about 40 other activists gluing their hands to a street, aimed to underscore the urgency of climate action. Germany has seen similar protests and mixed public responses, with some supporting the activists' cause, while others, including Chancellor Olaf Scholz, have criticized their methods.
