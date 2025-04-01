Left Menu

Priest Faces Prison for Principles: A Bold Stand for Climate Change

The Rev. Jorg Alt, a Jesuit priest, opts for prison over a fine to protest against climate change. At 63, Alt emphasizes this action as his last resort to highlight critical environmental issues. Despite legal consequences, Alt stands in solidarity with fellow activists, challenging Germany's response to climate protests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 01-04-2025 17:40 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 17:40 IST
Priest Faces Prison for Principles: A Bold Stand for Climate Change
priest
  • Country:
  • Germany

The Rev. Jorg Alt, a Jesuit priest, has chosen to serve a nearly monthlong prison sentence instead of paying a 500-euro fine imposed for his participation in a climate protest involving a street blockade in Nuremberg, Germany.

Alt, who is 63 and in declining health, stated that serving the sentence was crucial to drawing attention to critical issues such as climate change. He took this stance after a Bavarian Higher Regional Court upheld his conviction for coercion linked to an August 2022 protest.

The protest, which included Alt and about 40 other activists gluing their hands to a street, aimed to underscore the urgency of climate action. Germany has seen similar protests and mixed public responses, with some supporting the activists' cause, while others, including Chancellor Olaf Scholz, have criticized their methods.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The new face of pharma? AI is rewriting drug development playbook

No labs, no needles: AI listens to your voice and detects Asthma

Why wait years? This AI finds and optimizes drugs in record time

AI’s new hustle: Sell products before they’re real

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025