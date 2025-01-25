Left Menu

Inferno at Mumbai Furniture Market Doused After 10-Hour Battle

A fire devastated a furniture market in Mumbai, burning for nearly 10 hours. The blaze, which started Saturday morning at Khadakpada market in Goregaon (East), was eventually controlled by 9 pm. No injuries were reported, but wooden furniture and other materials suffered significant damage.

A massive fire that broke out in a furniture market in Mumbai's western suburb on Saturday morning was finally extinguished after a grueling 10-hour battle, a fire brigade official reported.

The incident occurred at the Khadakpada furniture market in Goregaon (East) around 11 am, with the inferno reaching "level 3" status, signifying a major fire. The blaze caused extensive damage to wooden furniture, mattresses, film-making articles, plastic, and thermocol across an area approximately 2,000X2,000 square feet.

Twelve fire engines and additional water tankers were employed to bring the fire under control, with efforts concluding by 9 pm. Fortunately, no injuries were recorded. The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation.

