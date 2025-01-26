Tensions Mount as Bhalswa Landfill Collapses in Delhi

On Sunday, a section of the Bhalswa landfill collapsed near Sharadhanand Colony in Delhi's outer north district, local police reported. Despite the potential for serious outcomes, no emergency calls were prompted for rescue from the Delhi Fire Services.

Eyewitnesses from the local community noted that the incident took place around 11:30 am, when the landfill visibly caved in, posing a threat to nearby properties. Those living in the vicinity expressed growing apprehension about their safety.

In response, leaders from the local Congress Party arrived at the scene, engaging with residents directly impacted by the landfill collapse. The situation underscores ongoing challenges in urban waste management and community safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)