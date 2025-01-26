Left Menu

Tensions Mount as Bhalswa Landfill Collapses in Delhi

A portion of Bhalswa landfill in Delhi's outer north district collapsed on Sunday, affecting nearby residences. No emergency calls were made, and local Congress leaders assessed the situation on-site. The incident has raised concerns among residents in Sharadhanand Colony.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-01-2025 14:27 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 14:27 IST
  • Country:
  • India

On Sunday, a section of the Bhalswa landfill collapsed near Sharadhanand Colony in Delhi's outer north district, local police reported. Despite the potential for serious outcomes, no emergency calls were prompted for rescue from the Delhi Fire Services.

Eyewitnesses from the local community noted that the incident took place around 11:30 am, when the landfill visibly caved in, posing a threat to nearby properties. Those living in the vicinity expressed growing apprehension about their safety.

In response, leaders from the local Congress Party arrived at the scene, engaging with residents directly impacted by the landfill collapse. The situation underscores ongoing challenges in urban waste management and community safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

