Tensions Mount as Bhalswa Landfill Collapses in Delhi
A portion of Bhalswa landfill in Delhi's outer north district collapsed on Sunday, affecting nearby residences. No emergency calls were made, and local Congress leaders assessed the situation on-site. The incident has raised concerns among residents in Sharadhanand Colony.
- Country:
- India
On Sunday, a section of the Bhalswa landfill collapsed near Sharadhanand Colony in Delhi's outer north district, local police reported. Despite the potential for serious outcomes, no emergency calls were prompted for rescue from the Delhi Fire Services.
Eyewitnesses from the local community noted that the incident took place around 11:30 am, when the landfill visibly caved in, posing a threat to nearby properties. Those living in the vicinity expressed growing apprehension about their safety.
In response, leaders from the local Congress Party arrived at the scene, engaging with residents directly impacted by the landfill collapse. The situation underscores ongoing challenges in urban waste management and community safety.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragic End for AAP Leader in Ludhiana's Accidental Firing Incident
Tragic Fire Incident Claims Lives of Two Young Boys in Odisha
California Wildfires Trigger Public Health Emergency
Strasbourg Tram Collision Sparks City-Wide Emergency Response
Tragic Incident of Assault in Telangana Unearthed by CCTV