Tripura's Transformative Journey: From Peace Accords to Modernization

Tripura Governor Indrasena Reddy Nallu hailed the northeastern state's progress during a Republic Day address, noting advancements in infrastructure, health, and education.

Nallu highlighted a significant agreement with the Centre and Tipra Motha Party to support indigenous communities and emphasized peace pacts with former rebel groups as transformative.

He commended ongoing developments, such as a Rs 2,800 crore road project and a modernization deal with Tata Technology to upgrade 19 industrial training institutes, fostering state industrialization and investment.

