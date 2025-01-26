Left Menu

Tripura's Transformative Journey: From Peace Accords to Modernization

Tripura is advancing on multiple fronts, including infrastructure, health, and education. A historic accord was signed addressing indigenous issues, and peace agreements with outlawed groups were reached. The state government is focusing on industrialization and modernizing educational institutions with the help of the central government and Tata Technology.

26-01-2025
  • Country:
  • India

Tripura Governor Indrasena Reddy Nallu hailed the northeastern state's progress during a Republic Day address, noting advancements in infrastructure, health, and education.

Nallu highlighted a significant agreement with the Centre and Tipra Motha Party to support indigenous communities and emphasized peace pacts with former rebel groups as transformative.

He commended ongoing developments, such as a Rs 2,800 crore road project and a modernization deal with Tata Technology to upgrade 19 industrial training institutes, fostering state industrialization and investment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

