WMO Marks International Day of Clean Energy, Advocating for Renewable Energy and Sustainable Development

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) joined the United Nations community in celebrating the International Day of Clean Energy on January 26, emphasizing the urgent need for equitable access to affordable, dependable, and sustainable energy for all. Currently, approximately 685 million people lack reliable electricity, disproportionately affecting health, education, and economic opportunities, particularly in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Renewables Set to Lead Global Energy Transition

UN Secretary-General António Guterres highlighted that 2024 marks a milestone year for renewable energy, as renewables are projected to become the world's largest source of electricity generation for the first time. Despite their growing prominence and falling costs, significant challenges remain in scaling renewable energy deployment to meet global net-zero targets.

“This year offers an unparalleled opportunity for countries to align their climate ambitions with their national energy and development strategies,” Guterres stated, urging nations to accelerate efforts toward a sustainable energy future.

WMO Secretary-General Celeste Saulo echoed these sentiments, underscoring the critical role of science-based insights in the energy transition. “Renewable energy is powered by the forces of nature—sunlight, wind, and water cycles—the very elements WMO has monitored for 75 years. By integrating climate insights into energy planning, we can create more resilient and adaptable energy systems.”

Climate-Driven Energy Solutions and Challenges

The inherent link between renewable energy and climate variability highlights the need for tailored weather and climate services. Solar, wind, and hydropower resources depend on specific meteorological conditions, and climate change further complicates energy supply and demand, particularly in heating and cooling applications.

For example, sunnier-than-average conditions can boost solar power production, while unpredictable precipitation patterns can disrupt hydropower generation. By incorporating climate data into energy planning, countries can enhance their capacity to forecast seasonal demand peaks and optimize renewable energy infrastructure.

Scaling Renewable Energy: A Global Imperative

Despite adding over 530 GW of renewable power capacity globally in 2024, the world remains far from the level required to meet net-zero goals by 2050. To limit global temperature increases to below 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels, annual renewable capacity additions must average 1,066 GW between 2023 and 2050.

WMO collaborates closely with the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), which also commemorates its founding on January 26, 2009. Together, these organizations aim to integrate climate-smart solutions into the global energy transition, ensuring clean energy benefits communities lacking reliable power sources.

A Call to Action

The International Day of Clean Energy highlights the transformative potential of renewables in reducing greenhouse gas emissions while supporting socio-economic development. It underscores the urgency of expanding clean energy access to marginalized communities and the need for global cooperation to achieve a sustainable future.

With enhanced early warning systems, data analytics, and strategic partnerships, WMO and its allies remain committed to driving the renewable energy revolution, ensuring no one is left behind in the pursuit of a sustainable planet.