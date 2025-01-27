Left Menu

Scaling Sustainable Cities: Godrej's Vision for a Low-Carbon Future

The Godrej Design Lab and its partners have launched a report outlining scalable solutions for India’s building sector to reach net-zero emissions. The report offers strategies for energy efficiency, design innovation, and policy recommendations to cut 81% of carbon emissions by 2050, aligning business and climate goals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2025 17:27 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 17:27 IST
In an ambitious stride towards sustainability, Godrej Design Lab has released a groundbreaking report aiming to transform India's building sector. Unveiled at Conscious Collective 2024, the report presents a blueprint for decarbonizing built environments, which are significant contributors to global greenhouse gas emissions.

The report, endorsed by Godrej Enterprises' Executive Director Nyrika Holkar, emphasizes urban planning, design innovation, and energy efficiency as pivotal to achieving India's net-zero ambitions. With an 81% carbon emission reduction target, the roadmap calls for comprehensive collaboration among policymakers, industry leaders, and consumers.

Prominent solutions in the report include implementing green building codes, enhancing compliance, and adopting tools like blockchain-based energy trading. Highlighted case studies, such as Odisha's Krushi Bhawan and Telangana's Cool Roof Programme, exemplify effective strategies. Initiatives like Medellin's Green Corridors further illustrate global best practices in combating climate change.

