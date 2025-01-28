Tragedy Strikes: Burari Building Collapse Sparks Massive Rescue Operation

A disastrous incident unfolded in north Delhi's Burari as a newly constructed four-storey building collapsed on Monday evening. Local authorities report that 12 individuals have been rescued, though more remain feared trapped within the rubble.

The alarm was raised just before 7 pm, according to a Delhi Police statement. With the building spanning over 200 square yards near Oscar Public School, emergency response teams, including police, fire services, DDMA, and NDRF, rushed to the scene. Rescue operations continue as nine fire tenders bolster efforts on-site, according to Delhi Fire Services chief Atul Garg.

In response, Delhi officials, including Chief Minister Atishi and former CM Arvind Kejriwal, voiced their concern and commitment to providing relief. The Burari MLA, Sanjeev Jha, has been tasked with ensuring cooperation with emergency services and aiding affected residents directly on the ground.

(With inputs from agencies.)