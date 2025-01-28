Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Burari Building Collapse Sparks Massive Rescue Operation

A four-storey building collapsed in north Delhi's Burari on Monday evening. Twelve people have been rescued so far, while more are feared trapped. Emergency services are actively working onsite. Delhi's government officials have assured rapid relief and rescue efforts, stressing support for those affected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2025 00:20 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 00:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

A disastrous incident unfolded in north Delhi's Burari as a newly constructed four-storey building collapsed on Monday evening. Local authorities report that 12 individuals have been rescued, though more remain feared trapped within the rubble.

The alarm was raised just before 7 pm, according to a Delhi Police statement. With the building spanning over 200 square yards near Oscar Public School, emergency response teams, including police, fire services, DDMA, and NDRF, rushed to the scene. Rescue operations continue as nine fire tenders bolster efforts on-site, according to Delhi Fire Services chief Atul Garg.

In response, Delhi officials, including Chief Minister Atishi and former CM Arvind Kejriwal, voiced their concern and commitment to providing relief. The Burari MLA, Sanjeev Jha, has been tasked with ensuring cooperation with emergency services and aiding affected residents directly on the ground.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

