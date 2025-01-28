Scaling Up Nuclear Power: Large Reactors Set to Lead Global Transition to Net Zero

As the world accelerates efforts to meet net zero emissions targets, the expansion of nuclear energy, led by large reactors, has emerged as a critical pathway to decarbonizing the global energy system. According to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), large light water reactors, rather than smaller modular reactors (SMRs), will dominate nuclear capacity growth in the coming decades, with advanced designs providing a reliable and economic energy backbone.

The Role of Large Reactors in Meeting Net Zero Goals

Large reactors, with capacities ranging from 1 to 1.7 gigawatts (GW), remain the cornerstone of nuclear energy. These reactors are proven technologies capable of delivering significant baseload energy to grids worldwide. “Large reactors are expected to drive nuclear capacity increases, especially in countries with established nuclear programs,” said Aline des Cloizeaux, Director of the IAEA’s Division of Nuclear Power.

The IAEA projects that global nuclear capacity will more than double from 371 GW(e) in 2022 to 890 GW(e) by 2050 under its high case scenario, requiring an annual addition of at least 20 GW(e). Despite the growing interest in SMRs for niche applications, such as powering remote communities or industrial processes, only 10% of this expansion is expected to come from SMRs.

A Global Momentum for Nuclear Power

At COP28, IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi emphasized the urgency of scaling up nuclear power to meet climate goals, marking a historic moment as nuclear energy was included in the Global Stocktake for the first time. Countries such as China and Poland are leading ambitious nuclear expansion plans.

China , which operates 55 reactors, aims to increase its nuclear capacity to 400 GW(e) by 2060, primarily through large reactors.

, which operates 55 reactors, aims to increase its nuclear capacity to 400 GW(e) by 2060, primarily through large reactors. Poland, a nuclear newcomer, plans to deploy 6–9 GW(e) of large reactor capacity by the mid-2030s to transition from coal dependence.

Meanwhile, almost all of the 58 nuclear reactors currently under construction globally are large-scale designs, underscoring their dominance in the near-term energy landscape.

Overcoming Challenges: Financing and Workforce Development

Expanding nuclear energy is not without its hurdles. Financial and human resource constraints remain the most significant barriers. “Attracting private sector investment and ensuring timely project delivery are critical to overcoming investor caution,” said Henri Paillere, Head of the IAEA’s Planning and Economic Studies Section.

Construction delays and cost overruns, particularly in Western nations, have highlighted the need to rebuild supply chains and train skilled workers, including engineers, technicians, and welders. However, countries like China, the Republic of Korea, and the United Arab Emirates have demonstrated that standardized reactor designs can expedite licensing, reduce costs, and ensure on-schedule completion.

Learning from the Past

Historical trends offer valuable lessons for scaling up nuclear energy. In the 1970s, a surge in nuclear power construction saw annual builds of 25–30 reactors, resulting in a doubling of global capacity from 135 GW(e) in 1980 to 326 GW(e) by 1990.

“The nuclear industry then had the supply chains and expertise to build 30 GW annually. Today, with countries like China and the Russian Federation driving expansion, the potential for growth is even greater,” said Paillere.

The Promise of SMRs and Advanced Applications

While large reactors will dominate, SMRs and microreactors offer unique advantages for specific applications. These include hydrogen production, seawater desalination, and providing energy to off-grid areas. However, SMRs will require demonstration projects and further development to achieve broader deployment.

Policy Support and Future Expansion

For nuclear energy to achieve its potential, robust policy support, international cooperation, and cost management are essential. The IAEA emphasizes that political action and public investment will be crucial to sustaining momentum.

“The world is at a critical juncture. Achieving net zero is technically feasible, but it requires unwavering commitment and innovation in both policy and technology,” said des Cloizeaux.

As nations navigate the energy transition, the combination of large reactors, SMRs, and policy innovation is set to drive the next chapter of nuclear power, paving the way for a sustainable, low-carbon future.