Global Learning Crisis Deepens as Climate Hazards Disrupt Schooling for 242 Million Students in 2024

A new UNICEF report released on International Day of Education highlights the severe impact of climate-related disruptions on global education in 2024, with at least 242 million students across 85 countries facing interrupted schooling due to extreme weather events. The report, Learning Interrupted: Global Snapshot of Climate-Related School Disruptions in 2024, underscores the urgent need for climate-resilient education systems as climate hazards continue to exacerbate an existing learning crisis.

Heatwaves and Multi-Hazard Events Cause Widespread Disruptions

Heatwaves were the leading cause of school closures in 2024, affecting over 118 million students in April alone. Countries like Bangladesh and the Philippines saw widespread shutdowns, while Cambodia shortened school days by two hours. In South Asia, temperatures soared to 47°C (116°F), creating unsafe conditions for students.

Afghanistan exemplified the compound effects of climate hazards, with both heatwaves and flash floods damaging over 110 schools in May, leaving thousands of students without access to education.

The most frequent disruptions occurred in September, coinciding with the start of the academic year. Extreme weather events, such as Typhoon Yagi in East Asia and the Pacific, impacted 16 million children.

Regional and Global Impacts

South Asia was the most affected region, with 128 million students facing school disruptions. East Asia and the Pacific saw disruptions for 50 million students, while El Niño intensified flooding in East Africa and droughts in Southern Africa, further destabilizing education systems. Wealthier countries were not spared; torrential rains in Italy disrupted schooling for over 900,000 students, and floods in Spain halted classes for 13,000 children.

Vulnerable Populations and Long-Term Risks

Prolonged school closures have far-reaching consequences, particularly in fragile contexts. Children unable to return to school face heightened risks of child labor, child marriage, and gender-based violence. Girls are especially vulnerable, often disproportionately affected by education disruptions during and after climate disasters.

“Children’s bodies are uniquely vulnerable to extreme weather, and they cannot learn in sweltering classrooms or flooded schools,” said UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell. “The world is failing its youngest generation by not investing enough in climate-resilient education.”

Building Resilient Education Systems

The report underscores that most schools are ill-equipped to withstand climate hazards. While UNICEF has supported efforts to build climate-resilient classrooms, such as the construction of 1,150 classrooms in Mozambique after two cyclones disrupted schooling for 150,000 students, global investments in climate-smart education remain alarmingly low.

To address these challenges, UNICEF calls for urgent action from governments and the private sector:

Climate-Smart Policies: Integrate child-focused, climate-resilient measures in Nationally Determined Contributions and National Adaptation Plans. Disaster-Resilient Infrastructure: Invest in safe and sustainable learning environments to protect children from severe weather. Increased Financing: Scale up funding for climate-resilient education systems, prioritizing proven solutions. Climate Education: Incorporate climate change education to prepare children for future adaptation challenges.

A Dire Warning for the Future

UNICEF’s State of the World’s Children report warns that climate crises will become more severe by 2050, with eight times as many children exposed to extreme heatwaves and three times as many facing river floods compared to the early 2000s. Without decisive action, the education and futures of millions more children will be at risk.

“Education is not just a victim of climate change; it is a key solution,” said Russell. “Investing in resilient education systems is critical to preparing the next generation for a rapidly changing world.”

A Call to Action

The report closes with a plea for world leaders to place children’s futures at the center of all climate-related plans and actions. By investing in climate-resilient education, nations can safeguard learning and equip children to adapt to an increasingly unpredictable environment.