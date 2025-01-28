Left Menu

Megabytes Amidst the Millions: Telecom Triumph at Maha Kumbh

The Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj is witnessing unprecedented telecommunication efforts to manage connectivity for over 40 crore attendees. Measures include laying optical fiber, adding towers, and employing mobile solutions. Disaster management centers and help desks have been established to ensure seamless service and public safety during the event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mahakumbhnagar | Updated: 28-01-2025 12:42 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 12:42 IST
Megabytes Amidst the Millions: Telecom Triumph at Maha Kumbh
  • Country:
  • India

The Maha Kumbh Mela, a massive religious gathering in Prayagraj, is seeing telecom providers pulling out all stops to guarantee seamless connectivity for an estimated 40 crore people. Telecom operators have laid down additional optical fibers, installed new towers, and set up Base Transceiver Stations to ensure uninterrupted service.

Three crisis management centers, backed by major providers like Airtel, BSNL, Jio, and Vi, are in place to handle emergencies. These centers are equipped with modern technologies to maintain communication channels during natural or man-made disasters.

Efforts include 26 km of optical fiber laid in Prayagraj and over 328 new towers. Mobile coverage is bolstered with 575 new BTS units and upgraded existing ones, ensuring robust connectivity. The telecom sector's initiatives not only enhance public safety but also facilitate digital payments and contact with loved ones during the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

