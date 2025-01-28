UK Population Boom: Migration to Drive Growth
The UK's population is expected to reach 72.5 million by 2032, driven by net migration rather than natural growth, according to the Office for National Statistics. With net migration projected at 340,000 annually post-2028, birth and death rates are expected to balance out, contributing minimally to growth.
The United Kingdom is set to experience a significant population increase over the next decade, fueled entirely by migration, the Office for National Statistics has revealed.
Net migration, or the difference between people entering and leaving the country, is projected to result in an influx of 4.9 million individuals by mid-2032.
The ONS estimates long-term net migration at 340,000 per annum from 2028, though actual future migration levels might vary. Meanwhile, birth and death rates in the UK are expected to remain similar during this period.
