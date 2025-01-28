UK Population Boom: Migration to Drive Growth

The United Kingdom is set to experience a significant population increase over the next decade, fueled entirely by migration, the Office for National Statistics has revealed.

Net migration, or the difference between people entering and leaving the country, is projected to result in an influx of 4.9 million individuals by mid-2032.

The ONS estimates long-term net migration at 340,000 per annum from 2028, though actual future migration levels might vary. Meanwhile, birth and death rates in the UK are expected to remain similar during this period.

(With inputs from agencies.)