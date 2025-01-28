Left Menu

UK Population Boom: Migration to Drive Growth

The UK's population is expected to reach 72.5 million by 2032, driven by net migration rather than natural growth, according to the Office for National Statistics. With net migration projected at 340,000 annually post-2028, birth and death rates are expected to balance out, contributing minimally to growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2025 15:50 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 15:20 IST
UK Population Boom: Migration to Drive Growth
Japan's population Image Credit:

The United Kingdom is set to experience a significant population increase over the next decade, fueled entirely by migration, the Office for National Statistics has revealed.

Net migration, or the difference between people entering and leaving the country, is projected to result in an influx of 4.9 million individuals by mid-2032.

The ONS estimates long-term net migration at 340,000 per annum from 2028, though actual future migration levels might vary. Meanwhile, birth and death rates in the UK are expected to remain similar during this period.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

 Global
2
Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025