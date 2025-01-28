Left Menu

BITS Pilani Sets Stage for Sustainable Energy Revolution with ARCSET

BITS Pilani has launched the Advanced Research Centre for Sustainable Energy Technologies (ARCSET) to focus on clean energy advancement. It will tackle hydrogen production, biofuels, renewable energy, and carbon capture, involving industry collaboration for reduced emissions and equitable clean energy access.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-01-2025 16:52 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 16:52 IST
BITS Pilani has inaugurated a groundbreaking initiative aimed at driving the clean energy agenda with the launch of its Advanced Research Centre for Sustainable Energy Technologies (ARCSET). This multi-campus effort signifies a leap toward innovative solutions in sustainable energy.

The centre is designed to address vital areas including hydrogen production, biofuels, renewable and alternative energy, and carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS). The announcement was made Tuesday, underscoring a commitment to creating impactful energy technologies.

'ARCSET epitomizes our resolve to meet global energy sustainability challenges,' stated Prof. Ramgopal Rao, Vice-Chancellor of BITS Pilani. 'We aim to harness collaborative industry efforts for advancement in solutions that not only cut carbon emissions but also provide fair, accessible clean energy to all.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

