President Ramaphosa Enacts Stricter Laws to Curb Marine Pollution

President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed into law the Marine Pollution (Prevention of Pollution from Ships) Amendment Bill, marking a significant step in bolstering protections for South Africa’s marine environment against ship-related pollution.

The newly enacted legislation reflects South Africa's dedication to safeguarding its extensive coastline, which stretches over 3,000 kilometers from Namibia in the Atlantic Ocean to Mozambique in the Indian Ocean.

“With one of the largest exclusive economic zones in the world, South Africa’s oceans are critical to both environmental balance and economic stability. The marine economy supported approximately 400,000 jobs in 2022 across industries such as shipping, construction, tourism, and fisheries,” The Presidency noted in a statement.

Enhanced Regulatory Framework

The amendments to the Marine Pollution Act integrate Annex IV and Annex VI of the International Convention for the Prevention of Pollution from Ships (MARPOL):

Annex IV governs the treatment and safe disposal of sewage from ships to mitigate harm to marine ecosystems.

Annex VI focuses on reducing greenhouse gas emissions from ships and mandates energy-efficient practices.

The amendments also empower the Minister of Transport to issue new regulations addressing:

Air pollution from ships.

Prevention and management of sewage-related pollution.

Oversight mechanisms to enforce compliance with international standards.

Stiffer Penalties for Violations

The new law introduces a significant increase in fines for violations. The maximum fine for serious offences under the Marine Pollution Act or MARPOL has been raised from R500,000 to R10 million, emphasizing the government's resolve to deter harmful practices and ensure accountability.

A Global Contribution

The Presidency underscored that this legislation aligns with South Africa’s commitment to international environmental conventions and contributes to the broader global initiative to combat marine pollution. The updated framework supports the country’s Oceans Economy Strategy, ensuring the sustainable use of marine resources while protecting biodiversity.

Future Implications

With these enhanced measures, South Africa is better equipped to address challenges such as oil spills, hazardous chemical disposal, sewage pollution, and greenhouse gas emissions from ships. This legislation not only safeguards marine ecosystems but also bolsters economic resilience by protecting industries dependent on clean and sustainable oceans.

Stronger enforcement, international cooperation, and a commitment to environmental stewardship are at the heart of this new legislative milestone, positioning South Africa as a leader in marine conservation.