Squid Secrets Unveiled: Genetic Insights Could Revolutionize Neuroscience

The ICAR-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) has made a groundbreaking discovery by decoding the gene expression pattern of the Indian squid, Uroteuthis duvaucelii. This achievement has far-reaching implications for fields such as neuroscience and environmental science.

This research, led by Sandhya Sukumaran, Principal Scientist at CMFRI, suggests a genetic link between squids and humans, offering new insights into brain development and intelligence. The study demonstrates the squid's similarity to higher vertebrates and its importance as a model organism in understanding evolutionary connections.

CMFRI's findings are expected to enhance our understanding of marine life adaptation and contribute to the sustainable management of marine resources, particularly as marine life faces increasing environmental challenges.

