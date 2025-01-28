Left Menu

Squid Secrets Unveiled: Genetic Insights Could Revolutionize Neuroscience

The ICAR-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute has decoded the gene expression of the Indian squid, revealing its genetic ties to humans and potential breakthroughs in neuroscience and environmental science. Led by Sandhya Sukumaran, this study highlights the squid's role as a model organism for intelligence evolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 28-01-2025 21:23 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 21:23 IST
Squid Secrets Unveiled: Genetic Insights Could Revolutionize Neuroscience
  • Country:
  • India

The ICAR-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) has made a groundbreaking discovery by decoding the gene expression pattern of the Indian squid, Uroteuthis duvaucelii. This achievement has far-reaching implications for fields such as neuroscience and environmental science.

This research, led by Sandhya Sukumaran, Principal Scientist at CMFRI, suggests a genetic link between squids and humans, offering new insights into brain development and intelligence. The study demonstrates the squid's similarity to higher vertebrates and its importance as a model organism in understanding evolutionary connections.

CMFRI's findings are expected to enhance our understanding of marine life adaptation and contribute to the sustainable management of marine resources, particularly as marine life faces increasing environmental challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

 Global
2
Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025