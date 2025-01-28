Maharashtra Moves Towards Cleaner Air: Exploring Ban on Petrol and Diesel Vehicles in Mumbai

The Maharashtra government is taking decisive action to combat Mumbai's deteriorating air quality by considering a ban on petrol and diesel vehicles. A seven-member committee, headed by retired IAS officer Sudhir Kumar Shrivastava, has been tasked with exploring the viability of allowing only CNG and electric vehicles within the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

With 1.20 crore vehicles registered in the region up until December 2024, the committee's decision could be pivotal in addressing the city's pollution and traffic issues. Vehicle emissions have been identified as a major source of air pollution, contributing significantly to the city's environmental challenges.

This initiative, which comes after concerns from the Bombay High Court regarding emissions and traffic congestion, reflects a concerted effort by the state to ensure environmental sustainability. The committee will incorporate expert opinions and is expected to deliver its report in three months.

