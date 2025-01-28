Green Skills Academy Launched in Andhra Pradesh

In a pioneering move, the United Nations accredited organization 1 Million for 1 Billion (1M1B) has inaugurated its first Green Skills Academy and Career Readiness Centre in Kuppam, Chittoor district, Andhra Pradesh. The launch was announced by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday.

The initiative, designed to empower the youth as future problem solvers, intends to train 50,000 job seekers and provide 30,000 youngsters with internships and jobs. Moreover, it aims to cultivate 100 green energy entrepreneurs, marking a significant step towards sustainable economic growth.

Lauding the effort, Naidu highlighted the center's goals in a post on 'X', emphasizing its role in building a future-ready technology workforce in Rayalaseema.

(With inputs from agencies.)