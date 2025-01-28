Left Menu

Green Skills Academy Launched in Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced the launch of the first Green Skills Academy and Career Readiness Centre by 1M1B in Kuppam. The initiative aims to create green entrepreneurs by training 50,000 job aspirants and offering internships and jobs to 30,000 youngsters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 28-01-2025 22:00 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 22:00 IST
Green Skills Academy Launched in Andhra Pradesh
  • Country:
  • India

In a pioneering move, the United Nations accredited organization 1 Million for 1 Billion (1M1B) has inaugurated its first Green Skills Academy and Career Readiness Centre in Kuppam, Chittoor district, Andhra Pradesh. The launch was announced by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday.

The initiative, designed to empower the youth as future problem solvers, intends to train 50,000 job seekers and provide 30,000 youngsters with internships and jobs. Moreover, it aims to cultivate 100 green energy entrepreneurs, marking a significant step towards sustainable economic growth.

Lauding the effort, Naidu highlighted the center's goals in a post on 'X', emphasizing its role in building a future-ready technology workforce in Rayalaseema.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

 Global
2
Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025