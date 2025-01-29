Satya Group's New Vision: A Rs 245 Crore Investment in Dwarka Expressway

ASK Property Fund has committed a significant investment of Rs 245 crore for a new housing project on Dwarka Expressway in Gurugram, spearheaded by the Satya Group.

The arrangement entails the development of around 500 units on a 4.6-acre site, as confirmed by ASK in their announcement.

This strategic venture aligns with ASK's goal of fortifying its influence in the NCR Market, offering substantial opportunities for buyers and investors alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)