Satya Group's New Vision: A Rs 245 Crore Investment in Dwarka Expressway

ASK Property Fund, supported by Blackstone, commits Rs 245 crore to develop 500 housing units on the Dwarka Expressway in Gurugram. The project, managed by Satya Group, spans 4.6 acres, with a potential revenue of Rs 1,600 crore over five years, enhancing the NCR real estate landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2025 11:32 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 11:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
ASK Property Fund has committed a significant investment of Rs 245 crore for a new housing project on Dwarka Expressway in Gurugram, spearheaded by the Satya Group.

The arrangement entails the development of around 500 units on a 4.6-acre site, as confirmed by ASK in their announcement.

This strategic venture aligns with ASK's goal of fortifying its influence in the NCR Market, offering substantial opportunities for buyers and investors alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)

